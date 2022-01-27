Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Family hides in home during shootout in Mo. front yard

By KSDK Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 1:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KSDK) - A Missouri family is rattled but uninjured after a drive-by shooting unfolded in broad daylight in their front yard.

For Mark Fitzgerald and his family, it was a dangerous and unbelievable morning as several men fired bullet after bullet at each other right by the Fitzgeralds’ front yard in Florissant, Missouri. The family hid inside their home while surveillance cameras captured the shooting.

“There was just a random of shots,” Fitzgerald said. “Of course, it’s the wild, wild west. It’s nuts. I mean, it is what it is. It’s happening everywhere.”

Fitzgerald told police a young man dashed down Humes Lane, and suddenly, two other men came along in a car. A passenger repeatedly fired at the running man, who returned fire.

“He ducks, hits our car. He turns around, gets behind my tree and starts shooting at them. Seven, eight fires, and it was pretty loud,” Fitzgerald said.

By the time police arrived, the gun-firing men took off.

Fitzgerald says one bullet hit his surveillance camera and two more hit his son’s parked car. But he is just glad he and his family are OK.

“I’m very thankful for that. We’re still blessed. You know, we’re on this side of the dirt,” he said. “Just to shoot randomly like that, you got to get them off the street. I won’t forget it.”

Police are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 KSDK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yunique Weathers
Woman accused of killing 21-year-old in Longs is Army specialist with Fort Bragg military police
Judge sentences Little River man for his role in deadly riots at U.S. Capitol
The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
Emergency SNAP Benefits to run through at least February
From the left: Aaron Joseph Mata, Taylor Lynn Bardwell, Gene Autry Haley, III
3 arrested for interstate drug trafficking in Florence
Conway officials confirmed with WMBF News that PDN Enterprises is hoping to rezone 187 acres of...
‘It’s concerning’: Neighbors ‘monitoring’ request to rezone nearly 200 acres of land in Conway

Latest News

.
Judge sentences Little River man for his role in deadly riots at U.S. Capitol
.
Woman accused of killing 21-year-old in Longs is Army specialist with Fort Bragg military police
.
VIDEO: Horry County councilman announces campaign for chairman
.
Jamie noon Wednesday update: Temperatures plunging into the 20s Wednesday night
Hundreds of their fellow officers and scores of people from the community filled the street at...
Vigil honors 2 NYPD officers fatally shot in domestic disturbance call