'Every bite counts': New burrito restaurant opening next month in Conway

Adobi Flats Burrito Grill is located on S.C. Highway 544 in Conway near Coastal Carolina...
Adobi Flats Burrito Grill is located on S.C. Highway 544 in Conway near Coastal Carolina University and is set to to open before Valentine's Day.(Source: Ian Brooking/MHN)
By Ian Brooking
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews

A new burrito restaurant is looking to make every bite count.

Adobi Flats Burrito Grill is set to open its first restaurant on S.C. Highway 544 near Coastal Carolina in February.

“We put the burritos together differently than what you would experience at one of our competitors,” said David Collins, franchisee of the Conway location.

Collins said the way the burritos are put together is similar to how popular salad concepts, like Chopped, create their meals.

“All the ingredients are put into a mixing bowl and are then put into a bowl of some kind,” Collins said.

What makes the burritos at Adobi Flats different is in that first bite, and however many bites follow.

“You’re not going to have it layered so that if you have a large burrito and you take a bite of it, you get a mouthful of rice,” Collins said. “Our makeup is every bite counts so every bite is going to have a little bit of exactly the consumer is anticipating and expecting from us.”

Collins added Adobi Flats was a concept that was developed with multiple purposes in mind, combining the quality and efficiency of some well-known national brands while also putting their own spin on their products.

Click here for the full report.

Copyright 2022 Waccamaw Publishers, Inc. All rights reserved.

