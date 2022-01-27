City of Conway seeks input for new master plan for downtown, Riverfront

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Parking, recreation, housing - the City of Conway wants to figure out the next big issues facing the downtown and Riverfront areas.

And they want your help to do it.

City officials are looking for input regarding the 2022 Downtown and Riverfront Master Plan.

“It is definitely a much quieter experience,” said Jon Deguair, an employee at Myrtle Beach Games of Conway. “I enjoy the silence at times. We just wish that we had more people showing up more often.”

Daguiar and his fellow employees at Myrtle Beach Games of Conway are some of the newest kids on the block in downtown Conway - they just opened up last month.

He’s still getting used to downtown, but he has at least one idea already for something he thinks could help build up the new business.

“I feel like some type of a drink shop or something similar would be perfect for this area.”

Those are exactly the kinds of ideas city leaders are looking for when drawing up the new downtown-riverfront master plan for the next five years or so.

“I wanna hear what they like, what they don’t like, what their concerns are for the future,” said Conway Deputy Administrator Mary Catherine Hyman. “What they’d like to see with our buildings, sidewalks, recreation.”

So, nothing is off the table, but Hyman says one topic that’s sure to come up during the public meetings is what’s next for the Riverwalk.

“I think talking about how it can be extended, and how it can interact with not only the river and boaters, but also with pedestrians and any new commercial development that’s going to be happening around the river,” said Hyman.

The idea of growing the area is coming at a perfect time for Jon, as Myrtle Beach Games of Conway hopes to get a few more gamers downtown.

“People just coming in and taking a look to see what we have here is always nice.”

The first public input session will be held on Feb. 3 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Building and Planning Department at 196 Laurel St.

The second will be Feb. 4 from 8-9 a.m. at the same location.

