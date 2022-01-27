Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

3 Houston police officers wounded after chase, shootout

Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes and the three wounded...
Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes and the three wounded officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a police chase in Houston ended with a shootout that wounded three officers.

The incident happened about 2:40 p.m. Thursday when a car that police were pursuing crashed at an intersection just off Interstate 69 on the southeastern edge of downtown Houston.

A surveillance video aired by KTRK-TV showed officers jumping from a patrol car and exchanging what sounded like gunfire.

Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes and the three wounded officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Police later tweeted that all three officers were in stable condition. No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yunique Weathers
Woman accused of killing 21-year-old in Longs is Army specialist with Fort Bragg military police
Heidi Bishop Dumm
Warrants: Woman provided drugs to patients at Conway Medical Center without valid nursing license
Judge sentences Little River man for his role in deadly riots at U.S. Capitol
Areas of snow flurries and light snow but no accumulations.
FIRST ALERT: Third round of winter weather this weekend, a little snow and a lot of cold
The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
Emergency SNAP Benefits to run through at least February

Latest News

.
Judge sentences Little River man for his role in deadly riots at U.S. Capitol
.
VIDEO: Horry County councilman announces campaign for chairman
.
Jamie noon Wednesday update: Temperatures plunging into the 20s Wednesday night
.
Woman accused of killing 21-year-old in Longs is Army specialist with Fort Bragg military police
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Witness: 3 officers at Floyd killing had duty to intervene