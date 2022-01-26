Submit a Tip
WATCH: French bulldog stolen at gunpoint in California safely returned to owners

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A French bulldog who was stolen at gunpoint while on a walk in California has been safely returned to his owners.

Detectives with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said that the dog named Tito was on a walk with his family Jan. 15 when they were confronted by several armed suspects in a vehicle. Tito was taken at gunpoint, along with the victim’s purse and car keys. Several hours later, the suspects returned to the area and stole the victim’s vehicle, which has since been recovered.

Detectives followed up on tips that led them to Tito’s location on Tuesday, 10 days after he was stolen.

Tito was positively identified by his microchip.

Alameda County Sheriff Gregory Ahern said detectives worked on their days off to assist with the case.

“As a dog owner, this case disturbed me, my agency and the community. I directed our investigators to pursue all leads. I’m glad to see Tito is now reunited with his family. Thank you to our detectives and community members for supporting this effort,” Ahern wrote in a Facebook post.

Detectives were able to make several arrests related to this incident and discovered the suspects were connected to several other robberies in the area.

A similar situation made headlines in February 2021 when singer Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs were stolen at gunpoint while on a walk in Los Angeles. The dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot and sustained serious injuries. All three of Gaga’s French bulldogs were recovered and five suspects were arrested.

