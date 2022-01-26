Traffic slowed in Conway area after two-vehicle crash

Submit a Tip
Horry County Fire Rescue was called to the crash near Highway 905 and Highway 22 around 6:50 a.m., officials say.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:31 AM EST
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the Conway area.

Horry County Fire Rescue was called to the crash near Highway 905 and Highway 22 around 6:50 a.m., officials say.

The accident has blocked lanes of traffic. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area to prevent delays.

No one was transported to the hospital, according to HCFR.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

