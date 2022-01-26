Surfside Beach Caregiving Expert Gives Tips on How to Stay Active Indoors and Fight Post-Holiday Blues
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -Post-holiday blues and the struggle to stay active is temporary and often remediable on your own.
Here are some simple steps for curing your post-holiday blues:
Stick to your routine
Get the right amount of rest
Eat well
Set small and measurable goals
Take up a new hobby
Reach out for help
