Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Should employers make you use PTO for COVID-19?

By Ian Klein
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Much has changed when it comes to COVID-19 in just two years.

At the beginning of the pandemic most quarantines needed to last at least 14 days after a positive test.

Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends just five days in isolation and wearing a mask when you return to work.

“We’ve learned a lot more about this virus,” said Dr. Paul Richardson, of Conway Medical Center.

Richardson also advises anyone to monitor their symptoms thoroughly and not return to work if they still feel ill.

Most employers have also moved past COVID-19 sick days, making the employee use their own PTO or unpaid time off.

“I think it’s something that each employer should work with when it comes to their employees,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, Director of Public Health at the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Traxler says rushing your employees back to work could end up getting more people sick.

“Then you find yourself facing a worker shortage,” she said.

Myrtle Beach, Conway, Surfside Beach and North Myrtle Beach are following CDC guidelines when it comes to quarantines for city/town employees.

However, Horry County Schools is still offering paid leave for teachers or faculty who are positive for COVID-19.

This will remain in place through the end of the school year and be reevaluated by the school board.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
Emergency SNAP Benefits to run through at least February
From the left: Aaron Joseph Mata, Taylor Lynn Bardwell, Gene Autry Haley, III
3 arrested for interstate drug trafficking in Florence
Report: Driver was under the influence during deadly crash involving Horry County police vehicle
Yunique Weathers
Woman accused of killing 21-year-old in Longs is Army specialist with Fort Bragg military police
Yunique Weathers
N.C. woman charged with murder in connection to shooting death of 21-year-old in Longs area

Latest News

.
Judge sentences Little River man for his role in deadly riots at U.S. Capitol
.
VIDEO: Horry County councilman announces campaign for chairman
.
Jamie noon Wednesday update: Temperatures plunging into the 20s Wednesday night
.
Woman accused of killing 21-year-old in Longs is Army specialist with Fort Bragg military police
Pennsylvania company preparing to open first axe-throwing business in Myrtle Beach city limits
Pennsylvania company prepares to open first axe-throwing business in Myrtle Beach