Reichenbach secures GOP candidacy for Hugh Leatherman’s Senate seat

PEE DEE, S.C. (WMBF) - GOP candidate Mike Reichenbach won the Republican primary Tuesday night to fill the state District 31 Senate seat previously held by the late Sen. Hugh Leatherman.

With all precincts reporting, Reichenbach defeated state Rep. Jay Jordan, R-Florence, 5,577 votes to 4,951 votes in Tuesday’s GOP primary, according to unofficial results at 9:05 p.m.

Jordan conceded the race early in the evening after early results showed him trailing Reichenbach by as many as 4 percentage points.

A news release from Jordan’s office said Jordan called Reichenbach, “who graciously accepted his congratulations.”

“Jay offered him his support and told him he looks forward to helping him ensure a Republican represents Florence in the State Senate. Jay pledges that they will work together as a team to represent Florence in Columbia,” the release said. “Words cannot express how thankful Jay is for all of those who have supported the campaign over the last two months. Tonight, didn’t go the way we wanted, but there will be other days and other races, and — above all else — still a lifetime’s worth of opportunities for Jay to continue serving his friends, neighbors, and fellow citizens of Florence.”

Reichenbach, the owner of several car dealerships in the Pee Dee, now faces Democratic candidate Suzanne La Rochelle in a March 29 special election for the Senate seat.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.