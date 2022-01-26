Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Prince Andrew seeks jury trial if Giuffre suit not dismissed

In this Sunday, April 11, 2021, file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks. during a television...
In this Sunday, April 11, 2021, file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks. during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, England, Sunday, April 11, 2021. A lawsuit by an American who claims Prince Andrew sexually abused her when she was 17 might have to be thrown out because she no longer lives in the U.S., lawyers for the Prince said in a court filing Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.(Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Prince Andrew wants a jury to decide a lawsuit by a sexual assault accuser if he can’t get the case dismissed altogether, his lawyers said in court papers Wednesday.

Virginia Giuffre, an American, has accused the British royal of sexually abusing her when she was 17 while she traveled with financier Jeffrey Epstein. The request from Andrew’s lawyers was inside a line-by-line formal response to the lawsuit Giuffre filed against him in August in Manhattan federal court.

Andrew has strenuously denied Giuffre’s allegations, and attempted to get the lawsuit tossed. Earlier this month, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan rejected his attempt to win an early dismissal, allowing depositions and other evidence gathering by both parties to move forward.

Wednesday’s response was filed by Los Angeles attorneys Andrew Brettler and Melissa Lerner. They said the lawsuit should be dismissed on several grounds, again citing Giuffre’s permanent residency in Australia and a settlement over a decade earlier between Epstein and Giuffre that Andrew’s lawyers contend prevents her from suing the prince. They also argued that she consented to sexual activity and the statute of limitations has expired.

Giuffre asserted that she met Andrew while she traveled frequently with Epstein between 2000 and 2002, when her lawyers maintain she was “on call for Epstein for sexual purposes” and was “lent out to other powerful men,” including Andrew. Her lawsuit said she still suffers significant emotional and psychological distress and harm.

In the wake of the judge’s decision earlier in January, Prince Andrew — who had already stepped back from royal duties — was stripped of his honorary military titles.

Epstein, 66, took his own life in a Manhattan federal lockup in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. Giuffre has also leveled allegations at Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime companion, but was not part of the criminal case that ended recently with Maxwell’s conviction on sex trafficking charges.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they choose to come forward publicly, as Giuffre has.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
Emergency SNAP Benefits to run through at least February
From the left: Aaron Joseph Mata, Taylor Lynn Bardwell, Gene Autry Haley, III
3 arrested for interstate drug trafficking in Florence
Report: Driver was under the influence during deadly crash involving Horry County police vehicle
Yunique Weathers
Woman accused of killing 21-year-old in Longs is Army specialist with Fort Bragg military police
Yunique Weathers
N.C. woman charged with murder in connection to shooting death of 21-year-old in Longs area

Latest News

.
Jamie noon Wednesday update: Temperatures plunging into the 20s Wednesday night
.
Woman accused of killing 21-year-old in Longs is Army specialist with Fort Bragg military police
.
FEMA grant could pay for 30 new Horry County firefighters
Customs agents seized more than 500 sea shells and conchs from a husband and wife disembarking...
More than 500 ‘prohibited’ shells, coral seized from couple returning from cruise
FILE - Gov. Ned Lamont, left, talks with Jeanne Peters, 95, during a visit to The Reservoir...
Vaccine mandate to kick in for first wave of health workers