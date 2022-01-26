Person of interest wanted for questioning in Florence homicide investigation

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a person who may have information connected to a homicide investigation.

Police said Le’Andre Richardson is a person of interest in a homicide that happened on Jan. 2 along Waverly Avenue.

Joshua Brogsia, 26, was found dead inside the home. Authorities have not said how he died.

Police said Richardson is known to drive a white Dodge Charger that has South Carolina license plate number “2269QB.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. Jimmy Cantey at 843-665-3191 or jcantey@cityofflorence.com.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.