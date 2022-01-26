Pennsylvania company prepares to open first axe-throwing business in City of Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The first axe-throwing business located in the City of Myrtle Beach could be opening its doors as soon as this Spring.

It comes after the city council gave final approval for axe-throwing businesses to operate within the city limits.

Dan Shaffer and his business partner David Wilhelm own the company Keystone Creative Escape Gates, which is based out of Pennsylvania.

The company is operating three escape room locations up north. Now the team is about to open the “Challenge Axeccepted” business in Myrtle Beach.

“It’s becoming as common almost as bowling,” Shaffer said.

There are similar axe-throwing businesses open in the unincorporated area of Horry County and in North Myrtle Beach, run by different owners.

Shaffer said his team is excited to bring another axe-throwing business to the Grand Strand, this time inside the city limits of Myrtle Beach.

Shaffer faced some challenges before getting the green light from Myrtle Beach leaders.

Some were concerned about whether the axe-throwing activities will be safe.

Shaffer said they’re taking all necessary steps to ensure the operations are done safely for families and tourists seeking some axe-throwing fun.

“It’s a big family thing that a lot of families are doing. People are getting over the fear of an axe when they see the safety measures that are in place,” Shaffer said.

Meanwhile, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce said it’s excited to offer a new attraction for those who vacation in Myrtle Beach

“The Myrtle Beach area has long been a place where both visitors and locals can enjoy a wide variety of unique activities and attractions for all ages. Having new entertainment options adds to this excitement and we’re interested in learning more about this business, said MBACC President and CEO Karen Riordan.

Shaffer said they’re currently scouting locations for the new axe-throwing facility but his hope is for the new business to be located somewhere along Kings Highway.

Shaffer says they’re hoping the Myrtle Beach location will be up and running no later than May of this year.

Challenge Axeccepted will also include shorter escape runs at the new facility.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.