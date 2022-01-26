Hartsville man charged with Medicaid fraud, AG says

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Hartsville man has been charged with submitting fraudulent healthcare claims to Medicaid.

A South Carolina Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigation found that between June 1, 2019, and January 1, 2020, 26-year-old Darrian Justin Love submitted false claims for payment to be filed with the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services by submitting fraudulent service notes for the counseling of children.

The notes were then used to bill the S.C. Medicaid program for services that Love never provided to Medicaid beneficiaries in the Pee Dee.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that his office’s SCMFCU arrested Love for medical assistance provider fraud and booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on January 25.

Medical Assistance Provider Fraud is a Class A misdemeanor and, upon conviction, has a penalty of imprisonment of not more than three years and a fine of not more than one thousand dollars for each offense.

Pursuant to federal regulations, the SCMFCU has authority over Medicaid provider fraud; abuse and neglect of Medicaid beneficiaries in any setting; and the abuse, neglect, and exploitation of individuals residing in assisted living facilities or nursing homes.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.