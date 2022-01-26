Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Hartsville man charged with Medicaid fraud, AG says

(Office of the Attorney General)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Hartsville man has been charged with submitting fraudulent healthcare claims to Medicaid.

A South Carolina Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigation found that between June 1, 2019, and January 1, 2020, 26-year-old Darrian Justin Love submitted false claims for payment to be filed with the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services by submitting fraudulent service notes for the counseling of children.

The notes were then used to bill the S.C. Medicaid program for services that Love never provided to Medicaid beneficiaries in the Pee Dee.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that his office’s SCMFCU arrested Love for medical assistance provider fraud and booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on January 25.

Medical Assistance Provider Fraud is a Class A misdemeanor and, upon conviction, has a penalty of imprisonment of not more than three years and a fine of not more than one thousand dollars for each offense.

Pursuant to federal regulations, the SCMFCU has authority over Medicaid provider fraud; abuse and neglect of Medicaid beneficiaries in any setting; and the abuse, neglect, and exploitation of individuals residing in assisted living facilities or nursing homes.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
Emergency SNAP Benefits to run through at least February
From the left: Aaron Joseph Mata, Taylor Lynn Bardwell, Gene Autry Haley, III
3 arrested for interstate drug trafficking in Florence
Report: Driver was under the influence during deadly crash involving Horry County police vehicle
Yunique Weathers
Woman accused of killing 21-year-old in Longs is Army specialist with Fort Bragg military police
Yunique Weathers
N.C. woman charged with murder in connection to shooting death of 21-year-old in Longs area

Latest News

.
Woman accused of killing 21-year-old in Longs is Army specialist with Fort Bragg military police
.
VIDEO: 3 arrested for interstate drug trafficking in Florence
Judge sentences Little River man for his role in deadly riots at U.S. Capitol
Joseph Alan Wright
Federal grand jury indicts man accused of kidnapping Florence pastor