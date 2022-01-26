Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Nissan recalls 793K Rogues; wiring trouble raises fire risk

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2012, file photo, the logo of the Nissan Motors Co. is shown...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2012, file photo, the logo of the Nissan Motors Co. is shown a showroom in Tokyo's Ginza shopping district. Nissan is recalling more than 793,000 small SUVs in the U.S. and Canada, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, because water can get into wiring and in rare cases could start a fire. The recall covers Nissan Rogue SUVs from the 2014 through 2016 model years.(Shizuo Kambayashi | AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 793,000 small SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because water can get into wiring and in rare cases could start a fire.

The recall covers Nissan Rogue SUVs from the 2014 through 2016 model years.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents that water and salt can enter a wiring connector in the driver’s foot well, causing corrosion. The corrosion can increase the risk of a fire.

Nissan says it’s working on a fix and expects to have one in the spring.

Owners will get an interim notification letter in March and later will be told when to take their Rogues to a dealer for service.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
Emergency SNAP Benefits to run through at least February
Report: Driver was under the influence during deadly crash involving Horry County police vehicle
From the left: Aaron Joseph Mata, Taylor Lynn Bardwell, Gene Autry Haley, III
3 arrested for interstate drug trafficking in Florence
VIRAL POST: Woman ends up in Gastonia, NC after man’s misleading TikTok video
Fla. woman ventures to Gastonia, N.C., fooled by TikTok video making it look like Switzerland
Yunique Weathers
N.C. woman charged with murder in connection to shooting death of 21-year-old in Longs area

Latest News

.
FEMA grant could pay for 30 new Horry County firefighters
.
VIDEO: 3 arrested for interstate drug trafficking in Florence
Dr. Anthony Fauci said some tweaks to the dosage is needed for some young children.
Experts considering pan-coronavirus vaccine
A survivor of the capsized vessel was found on top of the ship's hull.
Coast Guard searches vast sea for 39 people lost off Florida
A man who survived COVID-19 after months in the hospital is giving an ICU nurse hope.
COVID-19 patient's recovery gives nurse hope