Judge sentences Little River man for his role in deadly riots at U.S. Capitol

(WRDW)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WMBF) – A Little River man was sentenced to nearly four years in prison after he pleaded guilty to taking part in the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Nicholas Languerand, 26, pleaded guilty in November to assaulting law enforcement with a dangerous weapon. He was sentenced on Wednesday to 44 months in prison on that charge. In addition, the judge ordered him to pay $2,000 in restitution. He must also serve two years of supervised release once he completes his prison term. He was also ordered to perform 60 hours of community service.

Prosecutors did request that the court sentence Languerand to 51 months in prison, three years of supervised release and to pay $2,000 in restitution.

He was arrested on April 15 in Little River after a tip led them to an Instagram post that showed him at the Capitol grounds at the time of the riots.

Documents from federal investigators provided pictures showing Languerand throwing objects at officers, including an orange traffic barrier and two stick-like objects at officers as they protected the Lower West Terrance entrance of the U.S. Capitol.

An FBI special agent investigating the case found images and videos of Nicholas Languerand...
An FBI special agent investigating the case found images and videos of Nicholas Languerand throwing objects at law enforcement officers at the U.S. Capitol.((Source: FBI))

Authorities also said Languerand took possession of a police riot shield, hit it against the ground and then held it in front of him as he confronted police.

Thousands of people stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an effort to disrupt a joint session of Congress that was in the process of counting the electoral votes that would name Joe Biden as the next president.

Since that time, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia says 725 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the insurrection. Over 225 people have been charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer.

The investigation into the deadly insurrection remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

