Horry County deputies charged in van drowning deaths face another trial delay

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The trial for the former Horry County deputies accused in the drowning deaths of two mental health patients has been delayed again.

12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements said Wednesday that the trial for both Stephen Flood and Joshua Bishop has been pushed from February to May. The trial was originally scheduled for last November.

Clements said some of the witnesses needed for the case will be tied up with National Guard duties, prompting yet another trial delay.

Flood and Bishop face charges in the deaths of Nicolette Green and Wendy Newton, who died in September 2018 while being transported to a behavioral health center in Lancaster.

The Horry County prisoner transport van they were in was swept away by floodwaters in Marion County caused by Hurricane Florence.

Flood and Bishop were able to escape the van, but officials said Green and Newton were still locked inside. The two deputies were later fired from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

The families reached a settlement with Horry County last August, while Green’s family settled with the company that designed the transport module used during the incident last July.

Flood is charged with two counts of reckless homicide and two counts of involuntary manslaughter, while Bishop is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

