Horry County councilman announces campaign for chairman

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One Horry County councilman announced on Wednesday that he is running to be the next chairman.

Councilman Johnny Vaught made the announcement in the atrium of the Horry County Government and Justice Center.

For eight years, he has served the county’s 8th District, which represents parts of Conway, Carolina Forest and Forestbrook.

Vaught said he’s running “to provide leadership, to build consensus and to promote unity countywide in the face of unprecedented growth and pressure on our infrastructure.”

Johnny Gardner is the current Horry County Council chairman. No word on if he plans to run to keep his current seat.

