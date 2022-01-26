FIRST ALERT: Chilly weather continues, weekend flurries possible

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - No break from the chilly weather as a weekend storm system could swing some flurries into the area.

Sunny skies prevail Thursday but the cold weather continues to filter in. Temperatures overnight drop well into the 20s with areas of frost likely Thursday morning. Even with full sunshine, we’ll struggle to climb above 48° through the afternoon.

The clouds begin to move in Friday with some showers possible late in the day. As the storm system moves by, enough cold air could mix in for some flurries into Saturday morning. No accumulation is expected but a light mix of rain and snow is possible early Saturday. Any chance of winter weather quickly comes to an end through midday Saturday with no travel issues expected.

Sunny skies return late Saturday and Sunday but temperatures will turn even colder. Afternoon highs will struggle to climb out of the upper 30s both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

We'll take a turn cooler into the weekend (WMBF)

