Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Chilly weather continues, weekend flurries possible

Some flurries are possible early Saturday morning
Some flurries are possible early Saturday morning(WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - No break from the chilly weather as a weekend storm system could swing some flurries into the area.

Sunny skies prevail Thursday but the cold weather continues to filter in. Temperatures overnight drop well into the 20s with areas of frost likely Thursday morning. Even with full sunshine, we’ll struggle to climb above 48° through the afternoon.

The clouds begin to move in Friday with some showers possible late in the day. As the storm system moves by, enough cold air could mix in for some flurries into Saturday morning. No accumulation is expected but a light mix of rain and snow is possible early Saturday. Any chance of winter weather quickly comes to an end through midday Saturday with no travel issues expected.

Sunny skies return late Saturday and Sunday but temperatures will turn even colder. Afternoon highs will struggle to climb out of the upper 30s both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

We'll take a turn cooler into the weekend
We'll take a turn cooler into the weekend(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
Emergency SNAP Benefits to run through at least February
From the left: Aaron Joseph Mata, Taylor Lynn Bardwell, Gene Autry Haley, III
3 arrested for interstate drug trafficking in Florence
Report: Driver was under the influence during deadly crash involving Horry County police vehicle
Yunique Weathers
N.C. woman charged with murder in connection to shooting death of 21-year-old in Longs area
VIRAL POST: Woman ends up in Gastonia, NC after man’s misleading TikTok video
Fla. woman ventures to Gastonia, N.C., fooled by TikTok video making it look like Switzerland

Latest News

.
Jamie noon Wednesday update: Temperatures plunging into the 20s Wednesday night
Sunny but colder.
FIRST ALERT: Bright but brisk today, a few flakes fly this weekend
Bright but brisk today, a few flakes fly this weekend
Warmest day of the week today, colder air comes crashing in