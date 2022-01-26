Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Third round of winter weather this weekend - a little snow and a lot of cold

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:58 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For the third weekend in a row, winter weather will be likely across large portions of the Carolinas with a little snow possible in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Low pressure will pass off shore of the area Friday afternoon and evening. With temperatures well into the 40s, just scattered light rain showers are possible Friday afternoon into Friday night.

The area of low pressure will rapidly intensify as it passes the Outer Banks of North Carolina. This rapid intensification will allow much colder air to be drawn into the western side of the storm system. This colder air will lead to rain gradually changing to snow across many areas of the Carolinas.

Scattered light showers will be likely.
(WMBF)

FRIDAY NIGHT -

Temperatures early Friday evening will be in the 40s with just spotty areas of light rain likely especially near the coast. After midnight, temperatures will begin to steadily fall. Areas across the Pee Dee will drop into the lower and middle 30s before sunrise on Saturday. These areas will be the first to see light rain changing to snow flurries and periods of light snow. Closer to the beaches, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s after midnight with a few areas of light rain possible.

Light rain will begin to transition to light snow inland.
(WMBF)

SATURDAY -

By sunrise Saturday, temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 30s all the way to the Grand Strand. These colder temperatures will allow light showers to transition to snow flurries or periods of light snow at times. While temperatures will be cold enough to support areas of light snow, they are generally forecast to stay near or just above freezing. As a result, no major accumulations or travel issues are expected. A few areas could see a burst of heavy snow that could result in a dusting on rooftops.

Areas of snow flurries and light snow but no accumulations.
(WMBF)

SATURDAY NIGHT - Any lingering snow flurries or light snow will end by midday Saturday with another round of bitter cold air moving in. Temperatures through the afternoon will struggle into the upper 30s with a gusty wind and wind chills in the upper 20s. Saturday night will see clear skies and bitter cold temperatures. Inland areas will drop to as low as 17 to 19 degrees with temperatures along the beaches dropping to around 20.

Bitter Cold
(WMBF)

