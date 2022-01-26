Submit a Tip
FEMA grant could pay for 30 new Horry County firefighters

By Zach Wilcox
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Saving money and saving lives, Horry County Fire Rescue is looking to staff a new fire station on Highway 90 without hitting your pockets.

A FEMA grant could pay for 30 new firefighters.

Felicia Soto is one of a coalition of Highway 90 residents who pushed the county council to put a moratorium on big development along the two-lane highway.

“We have the moratorium in place, but if you look around, there is still building going on,” said Soto.

They’d like to see a few things happen before there’s any more growth: lane widening, flood prevention and increased public safety.

With the announcement of a new firehouse at the intersection of Highway 90 and Highway 22, it looks like they can check one of those off the list.

“We talk about infrastructure,” Soto said. “We talk about safety. That is a major development for keeping us safe on this corridor because we don’t have a manned firehouse.”

The Wampee/Nixonville Firehouse will sit between the two old volunteer firehouses two serve the entire section of Highway 90.

The Wampee/Nixonville Firehouse will sit between the two old volunteer firehouses two serve the entire section of Highway 90.(WMBF)

Before ground breaks on construction, Horry County Fire Rescue wants to make sure it’ll have a team together to work it.

The fire department wants to apply for a FEMA SAFER grant for about $7 million.

It would pay for 30 new firefighters and EMTs, many of whom will be at the new station.

“You’re operating 24 hours a day, three shifts, so it takes a lot of people.”

Those who aren’t assigned to the new station will head to the Shell station off Highway 905, which is being restored after burning down in 2008.

Soto hopes between the new station and the steps a Highway 90 Task Force is taking to get new lights and turn lanes installed, the corridor will be as safe as possible while it waits to be widened.

“As far as widening 90, I don’t think I’ll see it in my lifetime, but on the same token, I think we need to start doing things to get us in a better place,” said Soto.

The grant will only pay for the new positions for three years, then it’s all on the county. However, councilman Harold Worley says the station is desperately needed for this area, and the county should be able to take it over once it gets off the ground.

