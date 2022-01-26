Federal grand jury indicts man accused of kidnapping Florence pastor

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A federal incitement has been handed down to a man accused of kidnapping and carjacking a Florence pastor last month.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office said it issued a federal indictment on Wednesday against 39-year-old Joseph Alan Wright, of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

According to prosecutors, Wright allegedly abducted a pastor at Immanuel Baptist Church in Florence at knifepoint on the morning of Dec. 21, 2021. He then forced the pastor into his vehicle at the church parking lot before leaving at a high rate of speed.

Church employees then called the police, with attempts to contact the pastor on his cell phone being unsuccessful. The Florence Police Department then attempted to locate him through other electronic means. Documents also state officers also reached out to the FBI for further assistance.

Police later located the vehicle in Lumberton, North Carolina, shortly two hours after the incident began. Wright was eventually taken into custody by the Lumberton Police Department without incident. The pastor was also rescued and his vehicle was recovered.

Wright is charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of carjacking. Prosecutors say he could face up to life in prison if convicted.

Online records show Wright being held at the Florence County Detention Center as of Wednesday. Prosecutors clarified that he is in federal custody as a result of a federal criminal complaint previously filed against him in this case.

His next court date is set for Feb. 3 at the McMillan Federal Courthouse in Florence, which will be presided by a U.S. Magistrate Judge.

