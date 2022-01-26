East Clarendon’s Talaysia Cooper selected to play in 2022 McDonald’s All-American game

TURBEVILLE, SC (WMBF) - One of the top girls basketball players in the country will soon have the chance to go up against the nation’s premiere talent.

East Clarendon senior Talaysia Cooper earned one of the top honors any high school player can get as she was selected to play in the 2022 McDonald’s All-American Game. Cooper is one of 24 girls selected nationwide to play in the prestigious all star game.

Cooper has been a staple in the Lady Wolverines program for quite some time. She is closing in on 3000 career points and led East Clarendon to its first ever state championship back in 2018 while she was in the 8th grade. Cooper signed to play for Dawn Staley and the top-ranked Gamecocks last November.

Cooper and her Lady Wolverines currently rank second in Class 1A and hold the top spot in Region IV. The future Gamecock will be honored on Friday during senior night when East Clarendon hosts C.E. Murray.

The 2022 McDonald’s All-American Game is set for Tuesday, March 29 in Chicago.

