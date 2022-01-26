Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

East Clarendon’s Talaysia Cooper selected to play in 2022 McDonald’s All-American game

East Clarendon's Talaysia Cooper
East Clarendon's Talaysia Cooper(@Coop__10 - Twitter)
By Gabe McDonald
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TURBEVILLE, SC (WMBF) - One of the top girls basketball players in the country will soon have the chance to go up against the nation’s premiere talent.

East Clarendon senior Talaysia Cooper earned one of the top honors any high school player can get as she was selected to play in the 2022 McDonald’s All-American Game. Cooper is one of 24 girls selected nationwide to play in the prestigious all star game.

Cooper has been a staple in the Lady Wolverines program for quite some time. She is closing in on 3000 career points and led East Clarendon to its first ever state championship back in 2018 while she was in the 8th grade. Cooper signed to play for Dawn Staley and the top-ranked Gamecocks last November.

Cooper and her Lady Wolverines currently rank second in Class 1A and hold the top spot in Region IV. The future Gamecock will be honored on Friday during senior night when East Clarendon hosts C.E. Murray.

The 2022 McDonald’s All-American Game is set for Tuesday, March 29 in Chicago.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yunique Weathers
N.C. woman charged with murder in connection to shooting death of 21-year-old in Longs area
Duncan Allen Robinson, Jr.
Suspect in custody after woman shot dead in Florence home
Over 10 units were damanged after a fire at Ocean Lakes Campground early Sunday.
11 units damaged, 2 destroyed after three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground
Myrtle Beach Fire Department Capt. Jon Evans said the incident is at Lowe’s Home Improvement on...
Crews secure gas leak at Lowe’s Home Improvement on Seaboard Street
A teen who was reported missing in Florence County has been found safe, deputies said Tuesday.
Missing 13-year-old Florence girl found safe, deputies say

Latest News

S.C. Baseball Coaches Association releases 2021 All-State teams
S.C. Baseball Coaches Association releases 2022 preseason poll
SCHSL Basketball Logo
Jan, 20 SCBCA high school basketball state rankings
Matt Reel in 2020.
NMB High School head coach Matt Reel named new head coach at Boiling Springs HS
SCHSL Basketball Logo
Jan. 11 SCBCA high school basketball state rankings