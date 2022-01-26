Submit a Tip
Earth Cafe in Myrtle Beach is locally owned and operated with fresh, healthy options

By Halley Murrow
Jan. 26, 2022
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Earth Cafe has something for everyone in the family. From fresh organic options to allergy friendly items, and even things more on the indulgent side.

Come along with us as we learn about this great locally owned restaurant. They’ll celebrate their one year anniversary along the Grand Strand this March.

We loved learning about their menu items, taste testing, and more!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

