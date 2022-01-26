‘Don’t just blindly accept everything:’ Tips to protect your privacy online

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A banner asking to accept cookies or terms of conditions is something that usually pops up on websites as you surf the web.

Many press accept and move on, but you may want to think twice next time.

Tech experts say it’s not the main website you should be worried about, but rather the third-party sites that plan to track your every click moving forward.

Harry Maugans with Privacy Bee says don’t be afraid to use the internet, but it’s best to be aware.

“Don’t just give your calculator and flashlight app access to your location,” Maugens said. “‘Don’t just blindly accept everything thrown at you. Take two seconds – pause and say ‘why would my flashlight app need my location?’”

Another concern is alerts on Apple devices asking an app to track.

Maugans adds the key word is “ask,” and essentially, it doesn’t mean much.

“Probably 90 percent of the websites you visit are doing some type of website tracking that don’t have any pop up.” Maugens said. “If you say don’t track, it blocks a piece of it, but it’s a small block in a larger bigger picture.”

