Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Dining With Dockery: Earth Cafe

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Looking for something healthy to eat for the New Year? In this week’s episode of Dining with Dockery, Andrew heads to Earth Cafe in downtown Myrtle Beach to try out some of their menu items.

Located on North Kings Highway, Earth Cafe offers a variety of fresh, organic and real food that will leave you not only full but filling healthy.

The menu ranges from starters, toast, breakfast, omelets, pastries and more! In the full video above, you can watch Andrew try out some of the favorites at Earth Cafe. To get a look at the menu for yourself, be sure to visit their website.

Want to view the menu? Visit their Facebook page today and start planning what you want to eat on your trip to Earth Cafe and tell them that Andrew sent you.

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
Emergency SNAP Benefits to run through at least February
From the left: Aaron Joseph Mata, Taylor Lynn Bardwell, Gene Autry Haley, III
3 arrested for interstate drug trafficking in Florence
Report: Driver was under the influence during deadly crash involving Horry County police vehicle
Yunique Weathers
Woman accused of killing 21-year-old in Longs is Army specialist with Fort Bragg military police
Yunique Weathers
N.C. woman charged with murder in connection to shooting death of 21-year-old in Longs area

Latest News

gst
Earth Cafe in Myrtle Beach is locally owned and operated with fresh, healthy options
gst
Surfside Beach Caregiving Expert Gives Tips on How to Stay Active Indoors and Fight Post-Holiday Blues
gst
Events at Earth Cafe
gst
Show close at Earth Cafe