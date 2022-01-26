Dining With Dockery: Earth Cafe

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Looking for something healthy to eat for the New Year? In this week’s episode of Dining with Dockery, Andrew heads to Earth Cafe in downtown Myrtle Beach to try out some of their menu items.

Located on North Kings Highway, Earth Cafe offers a variety of fresh, organic and real food that will leave you not only full but filling healthy.

The menu ranges from starters, toast, breakfast, omelets, pastries and more! In the full video above, you can watch Andrew try out some of the favorites at Earth Cafe. To get a look at the menu for yourself, be sure to visit their website.

Want to view the menu? Visit their Facebook page today and start planning what you want to eat on your trip to Earth Cafe and tell them that Andrew sent you.

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.