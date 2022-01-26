Submit a Tip
DHEC: Over 1 million COVID-19 cases reported in SC since testing began

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Over one million cases of COVID-19 have been reported in South Carolina since testing began nearly two years ago.

On Wednesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released results dating back to Jan. 22 - which were previously not released due to a data processing issue that is now “largely resolved.”

The state has now seen 1,049,013 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since testing began in April 2020.

The number of confirmed cases and deaths on each day from Jan. 22-26 are listed below:

  • Jan. 22 - 13,391 confirmed cases, 5 confirmed deaths
  • Jan. 23 - 19,383 confirmed cases, 10 confirmed deaths
  • Jan. 24 - 8,482 confirmed cases, 1 confirmed death
  • Jan. 25 - 7,526 confirmed cases, 2 confirmed deaths
  • Jan. 26 - 2,962 confirmed cases, 16 confirmed deaths

The Jan. 23 mark is the highest number of single-day confirmed cases South Carolina has seen since the start of the pandemic, according to DHEC data.

Click here for a breakdown of Wednesday’s reported cases by county.

Click here for a breakdown of Wednesday’s reported deaths by county.

To see DHEC’s full reports from Jan. 22-25, click here.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

