Celebrating Mardi Gras every Tuesday at Walk On’s

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -To kick off the festivities in the weeks leading up to Mardi Gras on March 1, Walk-On’s is inviting guests to grab their krewe and join the restaurant in celebrating Fat Tuesday every Tuesday.

On Tuesdays, guests can laissez les bons temps rouler by visiting their nearest Walk-On’s to enjoy a special $5 menu highlighting the brand’s Louisiana roots. The menu features delicious Louisiana classics such as beignets, gumbo, Death Valley cocktails and Mad Mary!

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.