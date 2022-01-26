CCU’s Melissa Jefferson earns second-straight SBC Women’s Track Athlete of the Week honor

NEW ORLEANS – For the second consecutive week, Coastal Carolina junior Melissa Jefferson has been named the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Track Athlete of the Week, the league office announced on Wednesday. The honor is the fourth conference weekly award for the third-year Chanticleer and second already this season.

Jefferson raced to a runner-up finish in the 200-meters last Saturday at the Carolina Challenge with a school-record time of 23.34. Her 200-meters time ranks fifth nationally. She also ranks 10th overall in all of NCAA DI in the 60-meter dash with a school-record time of 7.29.

She also ran the third leg of the 4x400-meter relay team along with Lauren Gordon, Jermaisha Arnold, and Shani’a Bellamy that finished fifth with a time of 3:45.48. The mark was the fourth-best time in CCU history.

The Chanticleers will be back in action this weekend, Jan. 28-29, at the Bob Pollock Meet hosted by Clemson in Clemson, S.C.

Live results can be found on the Track & Field/Cross Country Schedule page at www.GoCCUsports.com.

