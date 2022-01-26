Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Capitol rioter who wore ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt pleads guilty

This photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Robert Keith Packer of Newport...
This photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Robert Keith Packer of Newport News, Va. Packer was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 on federal charges related to the riot at the U.S. Capitol.(Western Tidewater Regional Jail via AP)
By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A Virginia man who wore a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt at the U.S. Capitol during last year’s riot pleaded guilty on Wednesday to joining the mob of people who stormed the building.

Photographs of Robert Keith Packer wearing the sweatshirt with the antisemitic message went viral after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

The words “Camp Auschwitz” were above an image of a human skull. Packer’s sweatshirt also bore the phrase “Work Brings Freedom,” a rough translation of the German words above the entrance gate to Auschwitz, the concentration camp in Poland where Nazis killed more than 1 million men, women and children.

Packer, 57, of Newport News, Virginia, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, a misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of six months imprisonment. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols is scheduled to sentence him on April 7.

FBI agents arrested Packer a week after the riot. He remains free pending his sentencing hearing.

A witness who contacted law enforcement recognized Packer as a regular customer at a store near Newport News. A surveillance camera captured an image of him wearing the same sweatshirt in the store in December 2020.

Packer’s sweatshirt “appears to be a symbol of Nazi hate ideology,” an FBI agent wrote in an affidavit.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Furst said Packer entered the Capitol despite seeing broken glass and police officers using tear gas. Packer was in the area where a police officer shot a rioter, Ashli Babbitt, and he left the building after that fatal shooting, Furst said.

A photograph of Packer inside the Capitol shows him near people holding a broken nameplate from the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

More than 730 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot. About 200 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanors.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
Emergency SNAP Benefits to run through at least February
Report: Driver was under the influence during deadly crash involving Horry County police vehicle
From the left: Aaron Joseph Mata, Taylor Lynn Bardwell, Gene Autry Haley, III
3 arrested for interstate drug trafficking in Florence
VIRAL POST: Woman ends up in Gastonia, NC after man’s misleading TikTok video
Fla. woman ventures to Gastonia, N.C., fooled by TikTok video making it look like Switzerland
Yunique Weathers
N.C. woman charged with murder in connection to shooting death of 21-year-old in Longs area

Latest News

.
FEMA grant could pay for 30 new Horry County firefighters
.
VIDEO: 3 arrested for interstate drug trafficking in Florence
Top health experts caution post-omicron life will see more variants without action
‘It’s going to happen again’ – Top health experts caution post-omicron life will see more variants without action
Top health experts caution post-omicron life will see more variants without action
Top health experts caution post-omicron life will see more variants without action
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to lawmakers during a House Committee on...
Fed to signal timing, speed of rate hikes to cool inflation