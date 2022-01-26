4 injured after car crashes head-on into school bus, sparking fire in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say four people were injured when a car crashed head-on into a school bus, sparking a fire in Cabarrus County Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Lower Rocky River Road.

School district officials say the school bus was hit when a car crossed the center line.

The car was wedged under the bus, sparking a fire in the road. Emergency crews are currently responding.

Officials say no students were on the bus.

The bus driver, driver of the car and the two passengers in the car are being tended to on scene.

Officials have not said if anyone will need to be transported to the hospital yet.

