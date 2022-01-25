Submit a Tip
Worthy the Label is an online makeup brand headquartered in Myrtle Beach

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Who doesn’t want to feel their best in 2022? Worthy the Label is locally owned and operated with a wide range of make-up you won’t find anywhere else.

Since their launch nearly 2 years ago, they have exploded online. They offer unique make-up options from eyeshadow designed for any skin tone, to false lashes that are easy to apply, hydrating lip gloss, and more.

We loved learning about the latest trends and how we can look and feel our best this year. Come along with us as we try out some of the products, learn about how they got started, and so much more!

You can shop the products we talked about here. Use code WMBF10 for a discount at checkout.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

