Whittemore Elementary School dodges wrecking ball, Conway leaders open to project proposals

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Those rallying against plans to demolish Whittemore Elementary School have, at least temporarily, saved it from the wrecking ball.

After a workshop Monday night, Conway city leaders have decided to take proposals to restore it.

At the workshop, they boiled it down to three options. The city could still demolish it and build something new, restore part of it for a cheaper price tag and lose the ability to get it on the National Historic Registry, or they could completely restore it and get it registered.

“We wrapped the may pole,” said Cheryl Moore Adamson, reflecting on her time at Whittemore Elementary School in the late 50s and early 60s. “We rode in the high school homecoming parade.”

Adamson made plenty of memories over the course of her six years as a student at Whittemore Elementary School, despite it being a trying time in American history.

She was at the school shortly after it opened in 1954, when it served only Black students before schools were integrated.

“I guess you would say we were living in a bubble in that setting, but we got the best education that was possible to be had,” said Adamson.

She says watching her beloved elementary school go through what she calls “demolition by neglect” is disappointing.

Adamson and several other former students have spent months rallying against the city of Conway’s intent to demolish the building.

Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy certainly appreciates the history of the school, having attended it herself. But she says she was taken aback when the city got an estimate of $20 million to restore it and make it a community center.

“At first glance, it was just unattainable,” said Blain-Bellamy. “It was beyond our imagination in terms of what we expected the cost to be.”

But after seeing the strong pushback against the demolition plans, she and the rest of the city council have had a change of heart.

“I can’t assign a dollar figure to history, to the emotions that are tied to this, and to the beauty of restoring and maintaining a historical site,” said Blain-Bellamy.

This does not, however, make the unattainable price tag go away. After talking with the community at a workshop, the city has decided to implement a Request for Proposals (RFP).

Developers will have the opportunity to submit their concepts for the land to city council.

Adamson and the Whittemore Racepath Historical Society have already started working with an architect, who estimates the project would only cost $11 million. She says she feels confident they’ll have a proposal ready for the city.

“We have been discussing that since we heard that fateful news about the demolition, so we will meet that challenge,” said Adamson.

