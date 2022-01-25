Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Superintendent debunks claims of litter boxes in schools for students ‘who identify as cats’

In a message to the school district, Superintendent Michael E. Sharrow argued against the...
In a message to the school district, Superintendent Michael E. Sharrow argued against the claims of litter boxes being provided for students that “identify as cats.”(hutchyb // Canva)
By Dane Kelly and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) – A superintendent in Michigan is trying to clear up any misconceptions or rumors about a conspiracy theory regarding students “who identify as cats.”

According To WILX, Midland Public Schools was accused of installing litter boxes in the restrooms for students to use.

“I heard that at least one of our schools in our town has in one of the unisex bathrooms, a litter box for the kids that identify as cats,” a concerned parent claimed during a Board of Education meeting in December. “I am really disturbed by that.”

The woman alleged that litter box use in schools was a national problem.

“This whole furry thing has just got me. I’m staying calm, but I’m not happy about it,” she said.

Superintendent Michael E. Sharrow sent a message to the school district to address the claim.

“Let me be clear in this communication: There is no truth whatsoever to this false statement/accusation. There have never been litter boxes within MPS schools,” Sharrow wrote. “It is such a source of disappointment that I felt the necessity to communicate this message to you.”

Copyright 2022 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yunique Weathers
N.C. woman charged with murder in connection to shooting death of 21-year-old in Longs area
Duncan Allen Robinson, Jr.
Suspect in custody after woman shot dead in Florence home
Over 10 units were damanged after a fire at Ocean Lakes Campground early Sunday.
11 units damaged, 2 destroyed after three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground
Myrtle Beach Fire Department Capt. Jon Evans said the incident is at Lowe’s Home Improvement on...
Crews secure gas leak at Lowe’s Home Improvement on Seaboard Street
Change this caption before publishing
1 hurt, suspect in custody after shooting near Longs, police investigating

Latest News

.
Investigation underway following three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground
.
VIDEO: Sheriff’s office searching for missing 13-year-old Florence girl last seen Saturday
.
VIDEO: Coroner: 31-year-old N.C. man shot, killed at Dillon County nightclub
.
A look inside the new HTC Aspire Hub co-working space in Myrtle Beach
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Prosecutors: Video will show 3 officers violated Floyd’s rights