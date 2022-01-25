S.C. Baseball Coaches Association releases 2022 preseason poll
COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association released its preseason polls over the weekend. Nearly a dozen of our area teams made the cut ahead of the 2022 season which begins next month. Our local squads are highlighted in bold below.
CLASS 5A TOP TEN
1. Hillcrest
2. Summerville
3. Blythewood
4. River Bluff
5. Berkeley
6. Dorman
7. Socastee
8. Lexington
9. Byrnes
T10. Carolina Forest/TL Hanna
CLASS 4A TOP TEN
1. AC Flora
2. Eastside
3. James Island
4. York
5. Hartsville
6. Airport
7. North Myrtle Beach
8. Laurens
9. Catawba Ridge
T10. Easley/South Florence
CLASS 3A TOP TEN
1. Oceanside Collegiate
2. Brookland-Cayce
3. Chapman
4. Gilbert
5. Bishop England
6. Wren
7. Hanahan
8. West Oak
9. Georgetown
T10. Broome/Blue Ridge
CLASS 2A TOP TEN
1. Andrew Jackson
2. Gray Collegiate
3. Crescent
4. Chesnee
5. Chesterfield
6. Abbeville
7. Phillip Simmons
8. Latta
9. Barnwell
10. Batesburg-Leesville
CLASS 1A TOP TEN
1. Green Sea-Floyds
2. Southside Christian
3. East Clarendon
4. Lake View
5. Lewisville
6. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
7. Johnsonville
8. Ridge Spring-Monetta
9. McBee
10. Branchville
