Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

S.C. Baseball Coaches Association releases 2022 preseason poll

S.C. Baseball Coaches Association releases 2021 All-State teams
S.C. Baseball Coaches Association releases 2021 All-State teams
By Gabe McDonald
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association released its preseason polls over the weekend. Nearly a dozen of our area teams made the cut ahead of the 2022 season which begins next month. Our local squads are highlighted in bold below.

CLASS 5A TOP TEN

1. Hillcrest

2. Summerville

3. Blythewood

4. River Bluff

5. Berkeley

6. Dorman

7. Socastee

8. Lexington

9. Byrnes

T10. Carolina Forest/TL Hanna

CLASS 4A TOP TEN

1. AC Flora

2. Eastside

3. James Island

4. York

5. Hartsville

6. Airport

7. North Myrtle Beach

8. Laurens

9. Catawba Ridge

T10. Easley/South Florence

CLASS 3A TOP TEN

1. Oceanside Collegiate

2. Brookland-Cayce

3. Chapman

4. Gilbert

5. Bishop England

6. Wren

7. Hanahan

8. West Oak

9. Georgetown

T10. Broome/Blue Ridge

CLASS 2A TOP TEN

1. Andrew Jackson

2. Gray Collegiate

3. Crescent

4. Chesnee

5. Chesterfield

6. Abbeville

7. Phillip Simmons

8. Latta

9. Barnwell

10. Batesburg-Leesville

CLASS 1A TOP TEN

1. Green Sea-Floyds

2. Southside Christian

3. East Clarendon

4. Lake View

5. Lewisville

6. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

7. Johnsonville

8. Ridge Spring-Monetta

9. McBee

10. Branchville

Copyright 2022 SC Baseball Coaches Association. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yunique Weathers
N.C. woman charged with murder in connection to shooting death of 21-year-old in Longs area
Duncan Allen Robinson, Jr.
Suspect in custody after woman shot dead in Florence home
Over 10 units were damanged after a fire at Ocean Lakes Campground early Sunday.
11 units damaged, 2 destroyed after three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground
Myrtle Beach Fire Department Capt. Jon Evans said the incident is at Lowe’s Home Improvement on...
Crews secure gas leak at Lowe’s Home Improvement on Seaboard Street
A teen who was reported missing in Florence County has been found safe, deputies said Tuesday.
Missing 13-year-old Florence girl found safe, deputies say

Latest News

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton celebrates after winning the NFL Super Bowl XLIV...
WATCH LIVE: Sean Payton retires as Saints head coach, ‘I don’t know what’s next’
Carvers Bay graduate Melissa Jefferson and Socastee alum Jermaisha Arnold.
Local standouts Jefferson and Arnold break Coastal track records Saturday
Next up will be a home game against Ole Miss on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. on ESPN.
No. 1 South Carolina wins 14th straight vs. Vanderbilt 85-30
FILE - New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo stands on the field before the team's NFL football game...
Carolina Panthers agree to terms with Ben McAdoo as new offensive coordinator