S.C. Baseball Coaches Association releases 2022 preseason poll

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association released its preseason polls over the weekend. Nearly a dozen of our area teams made the cut ahead of the 2022 season which begins next month. Our local squads are highlighted in bold below.

CLASS 5A TOP TEN

1. Hillcrest

2. Summerville

3. Blythewood

4. River Bluff

5. Berkeley

6. Dorman

7. Socastee

8. Lexington

9. Byrnes

T10. Carolina Forest/TL Hanna

CLASS 4A TOP TEN

1. AC Flora

2. Eastside

3. James Island

4. York

5. Hartsville

6. Airport

7. North Myrtle Beach

8. Laurens

9. Catawba Ridge

T10. Easley/South Florence

CLASS 3A TOP TEN

1. Oceanside Collegiate

2. Brookland-Cayce

3. Chapman

4. Gilbert

5. Bishop England

6. Wren

7. Hanahan

8. West Oak

9. Georgetown

T10. Broome/Blue Ridge

CLASS 2A TOP TEN

1. Andrew Jackson

2. Gray Collegiate

3. Crescent

4. Chesnee

5. Chesterfield

6. Abbeville

7. Phillip Simmons

8. Latta

9. Barnwell

10. Batesburg-Leesville

CLASS 1A TOP TEN

1. Green Sea-Floyds

2. Southside Christian

3. East Clarendon

4. Lake View

5. Lewisville

6. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

7. Johnsonville

8. Ridge Spring-Monetta

9. McBee

10. Branchville

