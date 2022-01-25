Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Saturn’s innermost moon could be a ‘stealth ocean world’

Scientists believe Saturn’s innermost moon may be hiding water. Until now, it was thought Mimas...
Scientists believe Saturn’s innermost moon may be hiding water. Until now, it was thought Mimas was solid ice.(NASA | NASA)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists believe Saturn’s innermost moon may be hiding water. Until now, it was thought Mimas was solid ice.

NASA researchers have taken a closer look at the oscillation in its rotation and now think there may be an ocean buried under the moon’s icy surface.

It would be in good company with other moons containing underground oceans, including two of Saturn’s other 82 moons and one of Jupiter’s.

Even though Mimas’ ocean is encased in ice, scientists say it still might support life.

Because of the large 80-mile wide crater on its frozen surface, Mimas is best known for its resemblance to the Death Star in the “Star Wars” movies.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yunique Weathers
N.C. woman charged with murder in connection to shooting death of 21-year-old in Longs area
Duncan Allen Robinson, Jr.
Suspect in custody after woman shot dead in Florence home
Over 10 units were damanged after a fire at Ocean Lakes Campground early Sunday.
11 units damaged, 2 destroyed after three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground
Myrtle Beach Fire Department Capt. Jon Evans said the incident is at Lowe’s Home Improvement on...
Crews secure gas leak at Lowe’s Home Improvement on Seaboard Street
A teen who was reported missing in Florence County has been found safe, deputies said Tuesday.
Missing 13-year-old Florence girl found safe, deputies say

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Sheriff’s office searching for missing 13-year-old Florence girl last seen Saturday
.
Investigation underway following three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground
.
VIDEO: Coroner: 31-year-old N.C. man shot, killed at Dillon County nightclub
.
A look inside the new HTC Aspire Hub co-working space in Myrtle Beach
Neglected dogs are seen in a cage during an animal rescue by The Humane Society of The United...
Nearly 40 dogs in cages rescued from Texas property, water bowls frozen over