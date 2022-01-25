Restroom break leads to man winning $200,000 lottery ticket

PENDLETON, S.C. (WMBF) – An Upstate man’s bathroom break made him $200,000 richer through the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The man stopped at the Xpress Fuel on Highway 76 to use the restroom and while buying a soda, he also bought a few lottery tickets.

Sitting in the car with his wife, he scratched the tickets and won $20. He then went back inside to get his $20 and bought a few more tickets.

He said his heart dropped when a ticket he paid $5 for won him $200,000.

“I jumped out of the car and threw the ticket on the store counter and asked them to scan it to be sure,” said the man.

The couple bought a new car and are planning on remodeling their house with the prize money.

“On a whim I bought that ticket,” he said. “Now we’re getting to do some stuff we’ve always wanted to do.”

