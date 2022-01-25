Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Sean Payton retires as Saints head coach

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sean Payton will be stepping away as New Orleans head coach.

A press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Saints facility. FOX 8 will have a crew there.

RELATED STORIES

Benson: ‘I don’t think any of us know’ if Payton is staying with Saints

Bengals and former Saints DB Eli Apple takes shots at New Orleans’ fans, food and coach

Payton’s place: NFL ‘insiders’ speculate on whether Saints’ coach is returning

Payton met with Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis for several hours on Monday after returning from vacation.

Payton just finished his 16th year coaching the Saints and is the NFL’s second-longest tenured coach with the same team behind the New England Patriots’ Bill Belichick.

Payton finishes with a 152-89 overall record, a Super Bowl XLIV championship, five seasons with more than 12 wins, and was named AP Coach of the Year in 2006.

Caption

He remains under contract with the Saints until 2024. If another team was interested in hiring him, they would need to compensate New Orleans.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yunique Weathers
N.C. woman charged with murder in connection to shooting death of 21-year-old in Longs area
Duncan Allen Robinson, Jr.
Suspect in custody after woman shot dead in Florence home
Over 10 units were damanged after a fire at Ocean Lakes Campground early Sunday.
11 units damaged, 2 destroyed after three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground
Myrtle Beach Fire Department Capt. Jon Evans said the incident is at Lowe’s Home Improvement on...
Crews secure gas leak at Lowe’s Home Improvement on Seaboard Street
A teen who was reported missing in Florence County has been found safe, deputies said Tuesday.
Missing 13-year-old Florence girl found safe, deputies say

Latest News

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton celebrates after scoring during the first half of an...
Cam Newton nominated for governors’ highest honors in North Carolina and South Carolina
Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) celebrates a fumble recovery during...
Colts LB, Lake View native Darius Leonard named First-Team AP All Pro
Darius Leonard named 2021 first-team All-Pro
Darius Leonard named 2021 first-team All-Pro
Former Chants Isaiah Likely and Jeffrey Gunter
Coastal’s Isaiah Likely, Jeffrey Gunter earn invites to 2022 NFL Combine
Indianapolis Colts' Darius Leonard (53) celebrates during the first half of an NFL football...
Lake View native, Colts LB Darius Leonard selected to 2022 Pro Bowl