Report: Driver was under the influence during deadly crash involving Horry County police vehicle

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A newly-released report from the South Carolina Highway Patrol provides new details on what led to a deadly crash involving a Horry County police officer.

WMBF News obtained the report through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The report states that on the night of June 27, Marcus Gattis was driving under the influence when he was on Highway 66 and making a right onto S.C. 9 in the Loris area.

Investigators said Gattis failed to yield the right of way and hit a Horry County police vehicle on S.C. 9.

The SCHP report shows that the police vehicle was heading to a call for service, driving 119 mph in a 60 mph zone and had its emergency equipment activated during the time of the crash.

The Horry County police vehicle hit the driver side of Gattis’ GMC pick-up truck, which caused the truck to run off the road, hit a ditch and catch fire, according to the report.

The crash report went on to state that the Horry County police vehicle also ran off the side of the road, hit a cable barrier and caught fire.

Gattis died in the crash.

The Horry County police officer was taken to Conway Medical Center with minor injuries.

The SCHP crash report shows that Gattis was the one who contributed to the crash.

