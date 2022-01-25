Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Report: Driver was under the influence during deadly crash involving Horry County police vehicle

(WTOC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A newly-released report from the South Carolina Highway Patrol provides new details on what led to a deadly crash involving a Horry County police officer.

WMBF News obtained the report through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The report states that on the night of June 27, Marcus Gattis was driving under the influence when he was on Highway 66 and making a right onto S.C. 9 in the Loris area.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Investigators said Gattis failed to yield the right of way and hit a Horry County police vehicle on S.C. 9.

The SCHP report shows that the police vehicle was heading to a call for service, driving 119 mph in a 60 mph zone and had its emergency equipment activated during the time of the crash.

The Horry County police vehicle hit the driver side of Gattis’ GMC pick-up truck, which caused the truck to run off the road, hit a ditch and catch fire, according to the report.

The crash report went on to state that the Horry County police vehicle also ran off the side of the road, hit a cable barrier and caught fire.

Gattis died in the crash.

The Horry County police officer was taken to Conway Medical Center with minor injuries.

The SCHP crash report shows that Gattis was the one who contributed to the crash.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yunique Weathers
N.C. woman charged with murder in connection to shooting death of 21-year-old in Longs area
Duncan Allen Robinson, Jr.
Suspect in custody after woman shot dead in Florence home
Over 10 units were damanged after a fire at Ocean Lakes Campground early Sunday.
11 units damaged, 2 destroyed after three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground
Myrtle Beach Fire Department Capt. Jon Evans said the incident is at Lowe’s Home Improvement on...
Crews secure gas leak at Lowe’s Home Improvement on Seaboard Street
A teen who was reported missing in Florence County has been found safe, deputies said Tuesday.
Missing 13-year-old Florence girl found safe, deputies say

Latest News

.
Investigation underway following three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground
.
VIDEO: Sheriff’s office searching for missing 13-year-old Florence girl last seen Saturday
.
VIDEO: Coroner: 31-year-old N.C. man shot, killed at Dillon County nightclub
.
A look inside the new HTC Aspire Hub co-working space in Myrtle Beach
Brookgreen Gardens is welcoming the newest additions to their zoo.
Brookgreen Gardens welcomes 5 otter pups born during winter storm