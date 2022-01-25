Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

New HTC Aspire Hub in Myrtle Beach offers co-working space for local entrepreneurs

By Laura Harris
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach is welcoming a new workspace for creativity and for the flow of ideas to grow.

The new HTC Aspire Hub, located on Ninth Avenue North in Myrtle Beach’s new Arts and Innovation District, is a co-working space to help entrepreneurs looking to expand their business.

MORE INFORMATION | HTC Aspire Hub Co-Working Space

Brandyn Miller, the owner of CLEAR Message, is one of the people taking advantage of this new space and explained why it’s so important to him and others.

“Getting that interaction and that feedback from other people in the business world is just invaluable and then having a fantastic space here to share is really like unlike anything else you can find,” Miller said.

HTC and the city of Myrtle Beach worked together to create the shared entrepreneurial building.

Myrtle Beach Assistant City Manager Brian Tucker said the city worked to create a home for entrepreneurs in the community. Tucker said the goal was to support arts and innovation while creating and expanding new businesses.

“It creates a different type of activity and a different type of energy, along with the bakery, along with the brewery, it will create a ripple that will begin to push out and create positive signs elsewhere in the city,” said Tucker.

Tucker said this new space will help diversify the economy and become part of a renewed downtown core.

Miller said this community workspace will allow him to meet and connect with people on a different level, and find ways to expand his business.

“To bounce things off, not just other people, but to have different environments and different things going on, we get to expand our normal operations and normal thinking to see things in a whole new level to solve problems,” said Miller.

At HTC Aspire Hub, there are opportunities to rent office space and even signup for co-working. If you are an entrepreneur and even want a little added guidance there is a mentorship program as well.

MORE INFORMATION | HTC Aspire Hub Co-Working Space

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 10 units were damanged after a fire at Ocean Lakes Campground early Sunday.
11 units damaged, 2 destroyed after three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground
Yunique Weathers
N.C. woman charged with murder in connection to shooting death of 21-year-old in Longs area
Duncan Allen Robinson, Jr.
Suspect in custody after woman shot dead in Florence home
Change this caption before publishing
1 hurt, suspect in custody after shooting near Longs, police investigating
Two bystanders put out a fire in Myrtle Beach before first responders arrived at the scene on...
Bystanders put out house fire in Myrtle Beach, officials say

Latest News

.
Investigation underway following three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground
.
A look inside the new HTC Aspire Hub co-working space in Myrtle Beach
.
VIDEO: N.C. woman charged with murder in connection to shooting death of 21-year-old in Longs area
.
Phones being installed in downtown Myrtle Beach for emergencies, resources
.
VIDEO: Two Horry County men plead guilty ahead of trial in 2018 shooting death of N.C. man