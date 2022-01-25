New HTC Aspire Hub in Myrtle Beach offers co-working space for local entrepreneurs

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach is welcoming a new workspace for creativity and for the flow of ideas to grow.

The new HTC Aspire Hub, located on Ninth Avenue North in Myrtle Beach’s new Arts and Innovation District, is a co-working space to help entrepreneurs looking to expand their business.

Brandyn Miller, the owner of CLEAR Message, is one of the people taking advantage of this new space and explained why it’s so important to him and others.

“Getting that interaction and that feedback from other people in the business world is just invaluable and then having a fantastic space here to share is really like unlike anything else you can find,” Miller said.

HTC and the city of Myrtle Beach worked together to create the shared entrepreneurial building.

Myrtle Beach Assistant City Manager Brian Tucker said the city worked to create a home for entrepreneurs in the community. Tucker said the goal was to support arts and innovation while creating and expanding new businesses.

“It creates a different type of activity and a different type of energy, along with the bakery, along with the brewery, it will create a ripple that will begin to push out and create positive signs elsewhere in the city,” said Tucker.

Tucker said this new space will help diversify the economy and become part of a renewed downtown core.

Miller said this community workspace will allow him to meet and connect with people on a different level, and find ways to expand his business.

“To bounce things off, not just other people, but to have different environments and different things going on, we get to expand our normal operations and normal thinking to see things in a whole new level to solve problems,” said Miller.

At HTC Aspire Hub, there are opportunities to rent office space and even signup for co-working. If you are an entrepreneur and even want a little added guidance there is a mentorship program as well.

