Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

MEET LOKI: MYR introduces new therapy dog

Airport officials introduced Loki as the newest Pups Easing Travel Stress Program ambassador on...
Airport officials introduced Loki as the newest Pups Easing Travel Stress Program ambassador on Tuesday.(Source: Myrtle Beach International Airport)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Travelers at the Myrtle Beach International Airport will soon be greeted by a new therapy dog.

Airport officials introduced Loki as the newest Pups Easing Travel Stress Program ambassador on Tuesday.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The program, known as P.E.T.S., consists of certified pet therapy dogs and their volunteer handlers who are affiliated with the Alliance of Therapy Dogs, a national therapy dog registry with more than 15,000 members in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico.

According to MYR, Loki is a 2-year-old golden retriever who is said to be more “low-key” than mischievous.

Loki and his mom, Kat, will be in the terminal in the coming weeks to help ease the stress of traveling.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yunique Weathers
N.C. woman charged with murder in connection to shooting death of 21-year-old in Longs area
Duncan Allen Robinson, Jr.
Suspect in custody after woman shot dead in Florence home
Over 10 units were damanged after a fire at Ocean Lakes Campground early Sunday.
11 units damaged, 2 destroyed after three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground
Myrtle Beach Fire Department Capt. Jon Evans said the incident is at Lowe’s Home Improvement on...
Crews secure gas leak at Lowe’s Home Improvement on Seaboard Street
Change this caption before publishing
1 hurt, suspect in custody after shooting near Longs, police investigating

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Sheriff’s office searching for missing 13-year-old Florence girl last seen Saturday
.
Investigation underway following three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground
.
VIDEO: Coroner: 31-year-old N.C. man shot, killed at Dillon County nightclub
.
A look inside the new HTC Aspire Hub co-working space in Myrtle Beach