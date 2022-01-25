MEET LOKI: MYR introduces new therapy dog
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Travelers at the Myrtle Beach International Airport will soon be greeted by a new therapy dog.
Airport officials introduced Loki as the newest Pups Easing Travel Stress Program ambassador on Tuesday.
The program, known as P.E.T.S., consists of certified pet therapy dogs and their volunteer handlers who are affiliated with the Alliance of Therapy Dogs, a national therapy dog registry with more than 15,000 members in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico.
According to MYR, Loki is a 2-year-old golden retriever who is said to be more “low-key” than mischievous.
Loki and his mom, Kat, will be in the terminal in the coming weeks to help ease the stress of traveling.
