Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Man gets 15 years in prison for posting bomb instruction

An example of a homemade pipe bomb.
An example of a homemade pipe bomb.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A South Florida man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for posting bomb-making instructions on the internet for people who he believed were Islamic terrorists.

Court records show that 29-year-old Samuel Baptiste was sentenced Wednesday in Miami federal court. He pleaded guilty in October to attempting to provide material support to terrorists.

According to an indictment, Baptiste posted documents online in November 2016 that included “Instructions: How to Make a Homemade Pipe Bomb,” “Pipe Bombs,” “Improvised Explosive Devices” and “Improvised Munitions Black Book, Volume 1.”  

Prosecutors say Baptiste posted the information for people who he believed were acting on behalf of the Islamic State terrorist group.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yunique Weathers
N.C. woman charged with murder in connection to shooting death of 21-year-old in Longs area
Duncan Allen Robinson, Jr.
Suspect in custody after woman shot dead in Florence home
Over 10 units were damanged after a fire at Ocean Lakes Campground early Sunday.
11 units damaged, 2 destroyed after three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground
Myrtle Beach Fire Department Capt. Jon Evans said the incident is at Lowe’s Home Improvement on...
Crews secure gas leak at Lowe’s Home Improvement on Seaboard Street
A teen who was reported missing in Florence County has been found safe, deputies said Tuesday.
Missing 13-year-old Florence girl found safe, deputies say

Latest News

.
VIDEO: 3 arrested for interstate drug trafficking in Florence
.
VIDEO: Report: Driver was under the influence during deadly crash involving Horry County police vehicle
Face Mask
Teacher tapes mask on student’s face; school district says it was ‘unacceptable’
Adam Hendrix
Deputies seize meth, heroin, marijuana in Darlington robbery investigation
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton celebrates after winning the NFL Super Bowl XLIV...
Sean Payton retires as Saints head coach, ‘I don’t know what’s next’