Local standouts Jefferson and Arnold break Coastal track records Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Two more Coastal Carolina University indoor track & field school records fell on Saturday. Melissa Jefferson set a new school record in the 200-meter dash, while Jermaisha Arnold broke the school record in the 400-meters on day two of the Carolina Challenge hosted by the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C.

Jefferson raced to a runner-up finish in the 200-meters with a school-record time of 23.34, while Arnold placed third overall in the 400-meters with her school-record time of 53.76.

The record-setting duo also ran the second and third legs of the 4x400-meter relay team along with Lauren Gordon and Shani’a Bellamy that finished fifth with a time of 3:45.48. The mark was the fourth-best time in CCU history.

In the distance events, freshman Amilia Wise-Sweat finished seventh overall with a time of 2:15.88 in the 800-meters, which also ranked seventh all-time in CCU program history, while fellow first-year Chant Molly Jones placed 11th with her time of 5:04.14 in the 1-mile run.

Freshmen also shined in the field events on Saturday, as Camyrn Lorick placed third overall in the high jump with a height of 1.60 meters, matching her personal-best mark, while Zayna Fray-Samuel turned in the sixth-best distance in the weight throw in CCU history at 17.09 meters to finish seventh overall in the women’s weight throw invite.

On the men’s side, running unattached, Isaiah Thomas placed 16th in the 400-meter dash with a time of 49.55.

The Chanticleers will be back in action next weekend, Jan. 28-29, at the Bob Pollock Meet hosted by Clemson in Clemson, S.C.

Coastal’s Top-15 Performances on Day 2 of the Carolina Challenge

200-meters

2. Melissa Jefferson – 23.34

400-meters

3. Jermaisha Arnold – 53.76

800-meters

7. Amilia West-Sweat – 2:15.88

1-mile run

11. Molly Jones – 5:04.14

High Jump

3. Camryn Lorick – 1.60 meters

Weight Throw Invite

7. Zayna Fray-Samuel – 17.09 meters

4x400-meter relay

5. Lauren Gordon, Jermaisha Arnold, Melissa Jefferson, Shani’a Bellamy – 3:45.48

13. Amilia Wise-Sweat, Tariney Pepper, Nya McGowan, Alyssa Smith – 4:00.54

Copyright 2022 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.