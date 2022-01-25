‘It’s concerning’: Neighbors ‘monitoring’ request to rezone nearly 200 acres of land in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Rumors are swirling about whether a developer is seeking to put an amphitheater near neighborhoods in Conway, and some residents aren’t happy about it.

Back in February 2021, Horry County residents voiced their opinions to councilmembers during a town hall meeting about a possible amphitheater in their backyard.

Some residents supported the project, but many were opposed.

This proposal was later rejected by Horry County councilmembers.

Conway officials confirmed with WMBF News that PDN Enterprises is hoping to rezone 187 acres of land near U.S. 378. It’s the same developer who was trying to build the amphitheater in Horry County.

The zoning application states PDN Enterprises, located in Charleston, South Carolina, wants to rezone the land to meet a light industrial classification.

As of now, PDN Enterprises has not confirmed what type of development it wants to build off U.S. 378, near Hemingway Chapel Road.

But several neighbors near the site said they’re closely watching to see what unfolds next.

One person said she’s open to a lot of businesses being on the property-but a concert venue isn’t one of them. Another man said he’s against anything that could potentially bring added noise and traffic to the neighborhood.

Neighbor Max Rittmeier said he’s concerned about whether the roads can handle further development that would lead to more cars and people coming to the area.

“Seems like our infrastructure isn’t really designed to support more development,” Rittmeier said. “There’s more and more buildings going up, but I don’t see any improvements being made to roads, I don’t see any answers to that at all so it’s concerning.”

But another neighbor said he views development along U.S 378 as a good thing.

“Economic income will be coming in and I have no problem with it. I know a lot of people got reservations about new ideas coming in. It’s at a good location where [the development] is going to be at so I think it’s going to be good,” he said.

WMBF has called the realtor who represents the company and we’re waiting for a response. But the realtor previously told our news partners My Horry News, development plans hadn’t yet been finalized for the property.

A public hearing will be held for this rezoning request on Feb 7.

Conway officials said the rezoning request must pass two readings on Feb 7 and Feb 15, before the project can move forward.

