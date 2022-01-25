Submit a Tip
‘Happy ending’: Owl hit by car, rescued by Horry County paramedics released back into wild

An injured owl that was rescued by two Horry County Fire Rescue paramedics, is now back in the wild.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – It was the happy ending we were all hoping for.

An injured owl that was rescued by two Horry County Fire Rescue paramedics, is now back in the wild.

Back in December, Horry County Fire Rescue Station 4 in Forestbrook responded to an animal rescue on Loblolly Lane. An owl had been hit by a car before flying into a nearby tree.

Horry County Fire Rescue is thrilled to see this story with a happy ending. Many thanks to our folks who helped rescue...

Posted by Horry County Fire Rescue on Monday, January 24, 2022

Horry County Fire Rescue paramedics helped to get the owl from the tree and handed it off to the Carolina Wildlife Rehabilitation Center for treatment.

On Monday, HCFR posted that the owl was released back into the wild.

“Horry County Fire Rescue is thrilled to see this story with a happy ending. Many thanks to our folks who helped rescue this injured owl, and many thanks to the fine folks at the Carolina Wildlife Rehabilitation Center for caring for it and releasing it back to the wild where it belongs,” HCFR posted on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

