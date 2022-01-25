Florence School District 3 to hold employee, student vaccine clinic

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence School District 3 will hold a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students and employees only on Saturday, January 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The clinic will be held in the Health Connections building located beside the gym at Lake City High School. Appointments are not required.

If you are receiving the first vaccine dose, a second dose will be scheduled on a future date.

Students under the age of 18 will need a parent present to complete a parental permission form.

