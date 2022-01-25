Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Florence School District 3 to hold employee, student vaccine clinic

CCSD hosts vaccine clinic at Stall High School last year.
CCSD hosts vaccine clinic at Stall High School last year.(Live 5 News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence School District 3 will hold a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students and employees only on Saturday, January 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The clinic will be held in the Health Connections building located beside the gym at Lake City High School. Appointments are not required.

If you are receiving the first vaccine dose, a second dose will be scheduled on a future date.

Students under the age of 18 will need a parent present to complete a parental permission form.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yunique Weathers
N.C. woman charged with murder in connection to shooting death of 21-year-old in Longs area
Duncan Allen Robinson, Jr.
Suspect in custody after woman shot dead in Florence home
Over 10 units were damanged after a fire at Ocean Lakes Campground early Sunday.
11 units damaged, 2 destroyed after three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground
Myrtle Beach Fire Department Capt. Jon Evans said the incident is at Lowe’s Home Improvement on...
Crews secure gas leak at Lowe’s Home Improvement on Seaboard Street
A teen who was reported missing in Florence County has been found safe, deputies said Tuesday.
Missing 13-year-old Florence girl found safe, deputies say

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccination cards are being required more frequently.
Newly proposed SC law would make it a crime to ask about vaccine status
The Strategic National Stockpile ships the first deliveries of N95 masks for the American public
Federal government’s distribution of 400M free N95 masks begins across country
Starting Monday, South Carolinians can go to local public health departments to pick up at-home...
DHEC begins rollout of free at-home COVID-19 rapid tests
VIDEO: Federal government’s distribution of 400M free N95 masks begins across country
VIDEO: Federal government’s distribution of 400M free N95 masks begins across country