FIRST ALERT: Warmest day of the week today, colder air comes crashing in

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mostly cloudy and mild weather is in store for today, before the cold air comes crashing into the Carolinas.

Mostly cloudy and warm today! (WMBF)

A storm system passes to our south on Tuesday, turning our skies mostly cloudy through most of the day. Despite the cloud cover, the forecast will remain rain-free with all of the moisture well off-shore and way to our south. Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s before the dry cold front passes through the Carolinas, ramping up the northwest wind and ushering in the chilly temperatures.

Highs will struggle with temperatures only in the upper 40s for the end of the week. (WMBF)

Highs Wednesday and Thursday will struggle behind the cold front with temperatures reaching the mid-upper 40s under partly cloudy skies. We’re rain free through Thursday before an incoming system arrives Friday.

Where does this low pressure travel? That will dictate what we see Friday night. (WMBF)

Once again, we’re watching the weekend for another complicated forecast. Cold air will continue to pour into the Carolinas Friday night and into Saturday. A developing low pressure system will develop off shore and then begin to move to the northeast. In a pattern similar to last weekend, the exact strength and path of the low pressure system will determine what type of weather we see.

Models continue to like the idea of all rain in the region for most of Friday afternoon and into the evening. IF, we were to see some form of winter precipitation, it would more than likely be more of a light snow threat and not the ice/freezing rain potential as we saw last week. This pattern is more susceptible to some light snow or flakes across the Carolinas. It’s important to note that models continue to struggle with the exact placement of the low pressure, meaning the models continue to change on the ideas for the weekend. The best chance for winter weather? Still to our north based off previous trends with these type of systems.

The weekend will be cold, regardless of what type of weather we see Friday night into Saturday morning. (WMBF)

For now, we continue to watch and wait and see if we can see any patterns develop. Just know that despite the precipitation type, colder air will usher in behind this system, keeping highs in the lower 40s on Saturday and Sunday. BRRR!

