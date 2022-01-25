FIRST ALERT: Bright but brisk today, a few flakes fly this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Clearing skies and colder temperatures return for the middle of the week as we continue to watch the risk of a little wintry weather by the weekend.

After starting in the middle to upper 30s, today will see plenty of sunshine but a gusty breeze will usher in cooler temperatures through the day. Afternoon readings will climb into the middle and upper 40s - 10 degrees cooler than what we saw on Tuesday.

Sunny but colder. (WMBF)

Tonight will be very cold as clear skies and light winds allow temperatures to drop into the middle and upper 20s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be another sunny but chilly day with afternoon temperatures in the lower and middle 40s.

Although the risk of a major winter storm late Friday and Saturday is low, it’s a forecast we continue to watch closely. Low pressure will pass near the coast of the Carolinas on Friday. As a result, scattered showers are likely especially Friday afternoon and evening.

By Friday night and Saturday morning, the area of low pressure will rapidly intensify as it passes by the Outer Banks of North Carolina. As this happens, much colder air will wrap into the back side of the storm. There may be moisture lingering across the area by this time and any light rain may turn to a period of flurries or very light snow from late Friday night into Saturday morning.

Low pressure off the coast of North Carolina and Virginia may produce flurries across the region Friday night and early Saturday. (WMBF)

This set-up is not a favorable pattern for the area to pick up significant snowfall, and in fact the forecast keeps any significant snow well north of the area - closer to the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Right now, our official forecast is calling for a chance of flurries Friday night through Saturday morning with temperatures near freezing.

Any flurries early in the day on Saturday will end by midday with cold and blustery weather Saturday afternoon as temperatures only reach to near 40.

By Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower 20s with some inland areas possibly reaching the teens.

