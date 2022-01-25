Faced with high failure rate, HCS mulls closing virtual school in fall

This story is courtesy of My Horry News

More than 40% of students in Horry County Schools’ K-12 virtual program are failing one or more courses, according to HCS officials.

The failure rate and other concerns have led HCS administrators to consider removing the K-12 HCS virtual option completely, beginning with the fall semester.

“I personally don’t want to see the problem perpetuated into the next school year,” HCS Superintendent Rick Maxey said, referencing the statistic showing 46% of current virtual school seniors are failing one or more classes and 42% of all students are in the same situation. “If 46% of my seniors were failing one or more courses, I couldn’t sleep at night. We want to see them graduate and see them be successful.”

The district’s curriculum committee on Monday discussed how to handle the situation. Chief Officer of Academics Boone Myrick told the group they had three options: keep the program as it is, continue the program with different parameters for enrollment acceptance or dissolve the program entirely.

Maxey said the recommendation of HCS administration is to dissolve the program completely beginning this fall, but no official decision will be made for at least another month after more discussion, according to school officials.

The K-12 HCS virtual program began for the 2020-2021 school year after a springtime of pandemic distance learning with more than 18,000 students choosing to go the virtual route.

The enrollment numbers have fallen, and parents were given the choice to move their children to virtual again this semester. About 2,100 students are currently enrolled for this spring’s virtual program.

Other staff concerns include the lack of student opportunities for hands-on learning, labs and other specialized equipment usage, as well as low participation in state assessments, and the impact on brick and mortar schools to include rescheduling students, class sizes, teacher assignments, and more.

“Students are not signing in, not doing their work. This is just not what we meant for it to be. We have got to look at this and mull over this some more and make some big decisions for Horry County Schools,” said District 2 board member and curriculum committee chair Sherrie Todd.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Copyright 2022 Waccamaw Publishers, Inc. All rights reserved.