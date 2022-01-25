Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Emergency SNAP Benefits to run through at least February

The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.(WSAZ)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Emergency SNAP food aid allotments have been approved for February, according to a spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of social services.

The program provides expanded financial aid for food purchases.

However, it is unclear if the benefits will be available beyond February.

More than 300,000 South Carolina households are receiving this aid. It’s about an average of $179 per month.

About a month ago, South Carolina was granted an extension through January. A spokesperson for Governor Henry McMaster confirmed it would be a month-to-month decision on the program moving forward.

RELATED | Emergency SNAP Benefits to run through at least January

This story will be updated with more information.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Yunique Weathers
N.C. woman charged with murder in connection to shooting death of 21-year-old in Longs area
Duncan Allen Robinson, Jr.
Suspect in custody after woman shot dead in Florence home
Over 10 units were damanged after a fire at Ocean Lakes Campground early Sunday.
11 units damaged, 2 destroyed after three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground
Myrtle Beach Fire Department Capt. Jon Evans said the incident is at Lowe’s Home Improvement on...
Crews secure gas leak at Lowe’s Home Improvement on Seaboard Street
A teen who was reported missing in Florence County has been found safe, deputies said Tuesday.
Missing 13-year-old Florence girl found safe, deputies say

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Sheriff’s office searching for missing 13-year-old Florence girl last seen Saturday
.
Investigation underway following three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground
.
VIDEO: Coroner: 31-year-old N.C. man shot, killed at Dillon County nightclub
.
A look inside the new HTC Aspire Hub co-working space in Myrtle Beach