Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Dramatic bodycam video shows LAPD sergeant revive toddler

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A dramatic rescue was caught on video.

The body camera of a Los Angeles Police Department sergeant was recording when he helped save a toddler who had stopped breathing.

The sergeant was on patrol Jan. 19 when a man holding the toddler stopped him.

The sergeant took the little girl in his arms, called for an ambulance and cleared her airway.

The girl was breathing again moments later.

She was taken to the hospital and “was treated by medical staff and listed in stable condition,” according to the LAPD.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yunique Weathers
N.C. woman charged with murder in connection to shooting death of 21-year-old in Longs area
Duncan Allen Robinson, Jr.
Suspect in custody after woman shot dead in Florence home
Over 10 units were damanged after a fire at Ocean Lakes Campground early Sunday.
11 units damaged, 2 destroyed after three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground
Myrtle Beach Fire Department Capt. Jon Evans said the incident is at Lowe’s Home Improvement on...
Crews secure gas leak at Lowe’s Home Improvement on Seaboard Street
A teen who was reported missing in Florence County has been found safe, deputies said Tuesday.
Missing 13-year-old Florence girl found safe, deputies say

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Sheriff’s office searching for missing 13-year-old Florence girl last seen Saturday
.
Investigation underway following three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground
.
VIDEO: Coroner: 31-year-old N.C. man shot, killed at Dillon County nightclub
.
A look inside the new HTC Aspire Hub co-working space in Myrtle Beach
FILE - U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo speaks during the announcement on Friday Jan....
US warns that computer chip shortage could shut down factories